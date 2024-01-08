Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 98,955 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 872.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,955 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCCS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.60. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. On average, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

