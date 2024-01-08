Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.76.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $106.73. 746,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,335. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $116.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

