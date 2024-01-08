Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 206.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 26.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM traded up $9.37 on Monday, hitting $496.17. The stock had a trading volume of 166,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $500.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

