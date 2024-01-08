Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 149.4% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,700,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,009,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,009,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $26,490,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,403 shares of company stock worth $7,320,287 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $5.75 on Monday, hitting $206.00. The stock had a trading volume of 350,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

