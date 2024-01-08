Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.71. 2,612,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,272. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

