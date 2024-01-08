Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,812 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.91% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 357.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,277 shares during the period.

Get IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF alerts:

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQSI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.90. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

About IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.