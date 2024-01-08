Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,439,000 after acquiring an additional 44,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 87,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.58. 202,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,735. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.66 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

