Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,110. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

