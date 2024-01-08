Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,247 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $45,386,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $24,699,000.

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 374,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,307. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

