Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 21.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $91.48. 536,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. Toro’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.