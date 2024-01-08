Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 1.56% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 92.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of HUSV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.65. 2,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $97.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.77.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

