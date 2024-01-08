Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in ING Groep by 6.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 0.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.55. 1,689,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,640. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59. ING Groep has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

