Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 712,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,344. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $74.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

