Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,815 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 2.02% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FID stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.09. 12,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,226. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2047 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

