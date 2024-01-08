Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,470 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA:JHML traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.66. 26,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $59.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

