Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 1.0 %

TCOM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.86. 3,326,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,818. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

