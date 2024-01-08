Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $82.92. 742,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

