Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

DaVita Trading Up 1.4 %

DaVita stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.76. The stock had a trading volume of 458,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,939. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.69. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

