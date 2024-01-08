Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,912 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $113,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS PMAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.40. 16,361 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $575.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.