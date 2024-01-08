Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,091,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,541 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after buying an additional 67,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 725.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 93,737 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.11. 467,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $33.44.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

