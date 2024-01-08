Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.57. 217,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $715,952.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,728 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,636 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

