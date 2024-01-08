Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.00. 740,166 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

