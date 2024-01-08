Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,382,000 after purchasing an additional 948,942 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.97. 727,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,128. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $149.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average of $139.00.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

