Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.3 %

CARR stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.42. 2,556,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

