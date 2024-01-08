Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after buying an additional 362,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kroger by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,322. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

