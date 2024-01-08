Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 41.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,881. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1899 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

