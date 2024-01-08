Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 61,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,714. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

