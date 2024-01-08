Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.67.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $491.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,445. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

