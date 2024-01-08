Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,355,000 after buying an additional 108,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 502,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,425. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.