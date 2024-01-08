Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,677,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 358,303 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $23,022,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,824,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,499,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.94. 390,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,971. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $80.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.