Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.84. 1,094,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,390. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

