Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,372 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,176 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,651,000 after buying an additional 6,019,701 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,487 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $66,663,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of HPE traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $17.72. 9,113,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,792,654. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

