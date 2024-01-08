Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Integer worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Integer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,211,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,024,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,769,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Integer Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ITGR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.26. 89,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,764. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.