Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in New York Times by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in New York Times by 103.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 505,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 257,210 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 841,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 622,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Up 2.0 %

NYT traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.42. 1,155,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $49.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. New York Times’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

