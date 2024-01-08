Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 17,942 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,942 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,669,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,435,867. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

