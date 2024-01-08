Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,499 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,607,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,216. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE QSR traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 827,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

