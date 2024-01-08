Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,845,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth $14,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of nCino stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $34.59. 342,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens lowered nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

