Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 406 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kirby by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kirby by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $299,304.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,349.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,186 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

KEX traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

