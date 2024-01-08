Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,157 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,396 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 801,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:POR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 884,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,826. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.97%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

