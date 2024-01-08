Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 6,076 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.33. 132,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.43. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.98 and a 1-year high of $81.15.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $390.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

