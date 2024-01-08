Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,490 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.67. 2,504,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

