Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 905 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of KBR by 930.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 113.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

KBR Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,349. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

