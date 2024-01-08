Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 9,126 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Utz Brands worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTZ. Mizuho assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,699. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

