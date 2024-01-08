Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 979 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $459,436.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,880,417.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $41,438.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $459,436.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,880,417.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,326 shares of company stock worth $12,009,781. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

NYSE GDDY traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.88. 805,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.08. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $107.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

