Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,040,000 after purchasing an additional 86,320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Federal Signal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,994,000 after buying an additional 280,651 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 205,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,214. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

