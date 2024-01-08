Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after buying an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,342,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after buying an additional 1,799,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,767,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,612.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.1 %

FERG traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $186.94. 813,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $123.17 and a twelve month high of $194.13. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,693.20.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

