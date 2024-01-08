Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,457,000 after acquiring an additional 272,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after buying an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $3.61 on Monday, hitting $51.83. 2,021,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,903. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

