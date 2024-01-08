Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Quarry LP grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

MMYT stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $45.20. 373,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.79 and a beta of 1.20.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

