Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,130 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,165 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACHC stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 318,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,077. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $750.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

