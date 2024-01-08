Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE SHG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.48. 122,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $36.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

